Soldier martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district, the military's media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a post of security forces was targeted by terrorists in North Waziristan's Ghariuom area.

"Troops responded promptly" to the attack, while Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, was martyred in the ensuing exchange of fire.

An area clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said. The incident comes two days after four Frontier Corps soldiers and a sub-inspector of Levies Force were martyred when terrorists targeted their vehicle in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.