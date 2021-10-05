KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (October 4, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 170.33 170.09 169.91 169.54 169.16 168.78 168.41 EUR 197.45 197.24 197.14 196.90 196.59 196.26 195.95 GBP 230.52 230.19 229.96 229.51 228.98 228.45 227.91 ===========================================================================

