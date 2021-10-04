Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users: Downdetector.com

Facebook Inc's app and its photo-sharing platform Instagram were down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

In Pakistan, within minutes, #Facebook, #WhatsApp became the top trends on Twitter as users took to the platform to inquire whether the services were down.