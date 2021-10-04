ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lowest global coronavirus death toll for 11 months

AFP Updated 04 Oct 2021

PARIS: The weekly number of coronavirus deaths worldwide has fallen to levels unseen for almost a year, according to an AFP count on Monday based on official national figures.

The 53,245 deaths recorded worldwide between September 27 and October 3, an average of 7,606 each day, showed that the global pandemic continues the downward trend that began at the end of August, after a peak of around 10,000 deaths per day.

The new weekly death toll figure is the lowest recorded since Oct 31-November 6, 2020.

Over the last month the number of Covid-19 related deaths has fallen by almost a quarter, as vaccination campaigns make progress.

After a year of Coronavirus waves, linked in particular to the spread of variants including the more contagious Delta strain, the curve of new cases is also down, by almost a third compared to the end of August.

With nearly 81 doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine administered per 100 inhabitants worldwide, according to an AFP count, the authorities hope to see this decline continue, even if there are still major disparities between regions.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

For every 100 residents of North America 123 vaccines doses have been administered. The figure for Africa is 11 doses per 100 people, with half the nations on the continent managing to fully vaccinate just two percent of their people, according to the World Health Organization's Africa office.

Since the virus was first discovered in China in late 2019, around 4.8 million people have died of Covid-19 around the world.

The WHO has said that taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19 the pandemic's true overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records.

Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death

Comments

1000 characters

Lowest global coronavirus death toll for 11 months

Kamyab Pakistan Programme launch: PM says govt taking measures to curb inflation

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users: Downdetector.com

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

Swedish cartoonist who drew blasphemous sketches killed in car crash

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

Proposal to charge private channels for live telecast of Parliament proceedings finalised

Read more stories