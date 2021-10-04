ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses end mixed as global recovery concerns weigh

  • In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.2% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.4% decrease in Alpha Dhabi Holding
Reuters Updated 04 Oct 2021

Major stock markets in the Gulf region ended mixed on Monday, amid concerns about a recovery in the global economy, although rising oil prices provided some support.

GCC stock markets moved in different directions as investors remain worried about the global economic slowdown and how more durable inflation will have an impact on monetary policy, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

World stocks were on the back foot on concerns that higher inflation, supply shortages and China's property sector woes would put global economic recovery at risk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.2% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.4% decrease in Alpha Dhabi Holding.

However, ADNOC Drilling extended gains to rise 1%. It had surged over 28% in its debut on Sunday following a $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.8%, dragged by a 2.1% decline in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Banks boost most Gulf shares; Abu Dhabi dips

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1.6% and Saudi National Bank , the kingdom's largest lender, gaining 2.5%.

Oil was steady as OPEC and its allies meet to decide on output after a recent rally in prices reflecting recovering demand and supply disruptions.

Three sources told Reuters the group of oil producers was likely to stick to their existing agreement to produce an additional 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November.

The Qatari index added 0.4%, helped by a 0.9% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and a 0.8% increase in Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose 0.6%, led by a 1.4% gain in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Oman bourse remained closed for a second session as the country reels from cyclone.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 11,467

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 7,698

DUBAI down 0.8% to 2,812

QATAR gained 0.4% to 11,512

EGYPT up 0.6% to 10,427

BAHRAIN added 0.2% to 1,709

KUWAIT eased 0.1% to 7,497

Reuters

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai's main share index Gulf bourses Major stock markets in the Gulf GCC stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses end mixed as global recovery concerns weigh

Kamyab Pakistan Programme launch: PM says govt taking measures to curb inflation

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

Swedish cartoonist who drew blasphemous sketches killed in car crash

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

Read more stories