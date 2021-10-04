ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

  • Contest between Pakistan-New Zealand also fully booked
Syed Ahmed 04 Oct 2021

Tickets for the third match of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super12 round between Pakistan and India have been sold out, barely a few hours after being put up for sale.

The most-anticipated encounter between the arch-rivals is scheduled for October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, which has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.

Earlier reports suggested that the entire World Cup could be played either behind closed doors or with only up to 25 per cent crowd presence due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC), after approval from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, allowed 70 per cent capacity.

UAE stadiums to be at 70% capacity for T20 World Cup

The ticketing website Platinumlist was flocked with fans as soon as the ICC announced the sale on Sunday. As a result, around 18,500 tickets of all seating enclosures, including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East, and Platinum, were sold out in just a couple of hours.

The premium ticket was sold for 1,500 Dh (nearly Rs70,000) while the platinum tickets were being sold for 2,600 Dh (nearly Rs120,000). By Monday morning, both these ticket classifications were unavailable on the website.

Similarly, the game between Pakistan and New Zealand was also sold out within hours of the sale. The match has garnered hype in recent days after New Zealand abandoned their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years on the day of the first One-Day International, citing a "security alert".

T20 World Cup 2021 Pak vs India Pakistan vs India T20 world cup tickets for pak v india T20 world cup

Comments

1000 characters

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

Kamyab Pakistan Programme launch: PM says govt taking measures to curb inflation

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

Swedish cartoonist who drew blasphemous sketches killed in car crash

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

Read more stories