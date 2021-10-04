ANL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.71%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
ASL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.48%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
JSCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.13%)
KAPCO 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 132.35 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (6.73%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
PIBTL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.6%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.63%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
BR100 4,722 Increased By ▲ 15.27 (0.32%)
BR30 22,771 Increased By ▲ 209.45 (0.93%)
KSE100 44,906 Increased By ▲ 34.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,619 Increased By ▲ 11.26 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
UK's Sunak says it's his duty to tell Johnson not to overspend

Reuters Updated 04 Oct 2021

LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that part of his job was to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to overspend after reports that he told Johnson he would cut up his credit card.

"I think that was an old thing, but I think that's something that all chancellors say, that it's part of our job," Sunak told BBC radio.

"I'd like to think that we have been responsible with the public finances and that's something that I take very seriously," he said.

Sunak was due to deliver a speech to the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference later on Monday.

