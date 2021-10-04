ANL 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.05%)
ASC 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
ASL 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (5.87%)
GGL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (6.54%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 20.44 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.63%)
KAPCO 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
MDTL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
MLCF 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.18%)
NETSOL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (5.12%)
PACE 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
PAEL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.31%)
TELE 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
TRG 162.16 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.41%)
UNITY 32.09 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.45%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,710 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (0.07%)
BR30 22,713 Increased By ▲ 151.71 (0.67%)
KSE100 44,774 Decreased By ▼ -97.56 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,551 Decreased By ▼ -57.49 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia test fires submarine-launched hypersonic Tsirkon missile for first time

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it had successfully test launched a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine for the first time, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has lauded as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.

The defence ministry, which tested firing the Tsirkon missile from a warship in July, said that the Severodvinsk submarine had fired the missile while deployed in the Barents Sea and had hit its chosen target.

Low-quality video footage released by the ministry showed the missile shooting upwards from a submarine, its glare lighting up the night sky and illuminating the water's surface.

"The test firing of the Tsirkon missile from a nuclear submarine was deemed successful," the ministry said.

Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia's new generation of weapons is, while recognising that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.

In July, parts of footage showing Russia's advanced new S-500 surface-to-air missile system appeared to have been deliberately blurred to make it harder to examine in detail.

Putin announced an array of new hypersonic weapons in 2018 in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.

Vladimir Putin Russia submarine Tsirkon Tsirkon missile

Comments

1000 characters

Russia test fires submarine-launched hypersonic Tsirkon missile for first time

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

PTI govt to launch its 'mega' socio-economic programme today

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

PM says govt to probe all those named in 'papers'

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Tarin for allowing import of 50,000MT of sugar despite opposition

Cabinet to direct Nepra to reconsider its KE decision

'Fraudulent' activities: Two companies of EPZ Karachi booked

Read more stories