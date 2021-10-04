ANL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.57%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.38%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.5%)
TELE 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 161.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.88%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,532 Decreased By ▼ -29.27 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -127.85 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,538 Decreased By ▼ -69.94 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Buttler says England can win T20 World Cup even without Archer, Stokes

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

England are favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup despite the absence of pace bowler Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler said.

Stokes was not included in England's 15-man preliminary squad as he extends his break from cricket to focus on his mental health, while Archer ruled himself out after he suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Coach Chris Silverwood named batter Liam Livingstone and fast bowler Tymal Mills as the replacements in the England squad for the World Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17.

"We are certainly one of the favourites, we are a brilliant team," Buttler said on Saturday. "I know we're going to be missing Ben and Jofra, two superstars, but you still look down that list and there's some real match-winners in our side.

"Liam Livingstone, with the way his game was in those T20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and The Hundred, he will go into the World Cup with fantastic confidence.

"And seeing Tymal Mills... coming back is a fantastic story for him. He has that left-arm angle, that extreme pace and he's got a pretty good slower ball as well so he is a great guy to have in your squad who can pose a lot of problems."

England lost to West Indies in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup but bounced back by winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Led by captain Eoin Morgan, they take on West Indies in the opening match of this year's World Cup on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

