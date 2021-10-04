ANL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.81%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TRG 161.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,532 Decreased By ▼ -29.27 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,745 Decreased By ▼ -126.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By ▼ -70.88 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

AFP 04 Oct 2021

KABUL: The Taliban said on Monday they had destroyed an Islamic State cell in the Afghan capital, hours after a suspected IS attack on a mosque killed five people.

The Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters carried out the operation in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening.

"As a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful, the IS centre was completely destroyed and all the IS members in it were killed," Mujahid said on Twitter.

Witnesses and AFP journalists heard blasts and gunfire in the capital at the time of the raid, and images posted to social media showed a large explosion and a fire at the scene.

Kabul resident and government employee Abdul Rahaman told AFP that a "large number" of Taliban special forces attacked at least three houses in his neighbourhood.

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

"The fighting continued for several hours," he said, adding the sound of weapons kept him awake all night.

"They said they were after Daesh (IS) fighters in the area," Rahman said.

"I don't know how many were killed or arrested but the fighting was intense."

The operation took place within hours of a deadly attack targeting a prayer ceremony at the Eid Gah mosque in memory of Taliban spokesman Mujahid's mother, who died last week.

A government cultural commission official, who asked not to be named, told AFP that five people died and 11 were wounded, adding the casualties included both civilians and Taliban members.

"We have also arrested three people in connection with the blast," he said.

According to the official, the device was placed at the entrance to the mosque and detonated as mourners were leaving after offering condolences to Mujahid and his family.

On Monday, Mujahid told AFP that an investigation was still ongoing but "initial information suggests that Daesh-linked groups may have carried out the attack".

The Taliban and the Afghanistan branch of IS -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or IS-K -- are both hardline militant groups.

But they differ on the issues of religion and strategy, which has led to bloody fighting between the two.

Taliban IS attack Zabihullah Mujahid Islamic State Khorasan

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

PTI govt to launch its 'mega' socio-economic programme today

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

PM says govt to probe all those named in 'papers'

Tarin for allowing import of 50,000MT of sugar despite opposition

Cabinet to direct Nepra to reconsider its KE decision

Taliban hold victory rally; five killed in blast

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: EU

Read more stories