Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

ISLAMABAD: To attract the general public to make purchases from only registered retailers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) may announce the first prize of Rs 1,000,000 for the lucky winner/customer of integrated Tier-1 retailers.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Sunday that the FBR has categorized prizes into four categories under the prize scheme for the shoppers and customers of integrated tier-1 retailers. In this connection, the FBR has drafted a proposal for the customer of integrated tier-1 retailers. The first prize may be of Rs 1,000,000 (one prize); second prize Rs 500,000 (two prizes); third prize Rs 250,000 (four prizes) and fourth prize of Rs 50,000 (1000 prizes) may be announced.

The computerised draw for the prizes of customers of integrated tier-1 retailers will be held every month at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters.

The customers of integrated tier-1 retailer, whose names and the computerised national identity card numbers (CNICs) are notified through random computerised draw shall be entitled to prizes in respect of their purchases from these big retailers.

The FBR has also announced that the person or firm authorised by the Board, shall carry out mystery shopping on random basis from tier-1 retailers.

Under the new scheme, the scheme shall apply to the customers of tier-1 retailers, who have integrated their retail outlets with the Board's computerised system for real-time reporting of sales and mystery shopping in respect of verification of invoices from such retailers.

The customers shall verify the electronically generated invoice of integrated retailers either through "Tax Asaan" application or by sending SMS to 9966.

The application shall notify the customer regarding the status of invoice either as "verified" or "unverified".

In case of verified invoice, the customer shall furnish one time, the following detail to the online system including name; CNIC; and mobile number.

The names and the CNICs of the customers shall be included in the random computerised draw upon fulfillment of the requirement.

In case of unverified invoice, the customer shall report the same through system. The board shall conduct enquiry and take appropriate action under the relevant provisions of law.

The computerised draw for the prizes shall be held in the first week of every month starting from the month of August 2021 at the FBR Headquarters, and the invoices of the immediately preceding month shall be entered in the draw.

The draw winners shall be required to perform biometric verification, at the nearest e-Sahulat facility of the Nadra and submit scanned copy on "Tax Assan" application.

After successful biometric verification, winners shall be required to provide their IBAN through "Tax Asaan" application, the FBR maintained.

The FBR has also issued procedure for mystery shopping. The mystery shopping shall be conducted by a person or the firm, duly authorised by the Board. The person or firm authorised by the Board, shall carry out mystery shopping on random basis from tier-1 retailers.

The person or firm authorised by the Board, shall verify the invoices from the online system of the FBR and in case of fake or invalid invoice, report the matter to the Board for necessary action as per relevant provisions of the Sales Tax Act and the rules there under.

