Prices of food items rise sharply

PESHAWAR: A steep increase in prices of live chicken/meat, flour, sugar, eggs, vegetables, fruits, cooking oil/ghee was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday. A one kg live chicken price has gone up at Rs 231/- per kg against the price of Rs 216/- per kg in the previous week, the survey noted.

It added that a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs 190-200 against the price of Rs 170/- per dozen in the last week. Similarly, cow meat is being sold at Rs 550-600 per kg despite the official fixed rate of Rs400/- per kg in the local market.

Flour prices have continued to rise in the wholesale and retail market, according to the survey. An increase of Rs 600 per 85 kg flour sac was witnessed while Rs 200-250 per 20 kg flour bag was also noted in the wholesale/retail markets in Peshawar, according to which a 20kg bag is being sold at Rs1350-1450 while the survey said.

As per survey, an increase of 200 per 50-kg sugar sac at Rs 5,550/- was also registered in the local market, which has also trickle down effective in retail wherein sugar is being sold at Rs 112 per kg against the price of Rs105/- per kg.

According to market source, the prices have been escalated owing to recent twice unprecedented surge in prices of petroleum products. The inflation-hit people urged the government and authorities concerned to take notice of high prices in the local market.

The survey revealed prices are still on high side as cooking oil/ghee different brand/qualities were available within range of Rs 200-250 and Rs 280-300 and Rs 340-360/- per kg/litre in the retail market. A noticeable increase in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market. As per the survey in the local market, ginger is being sold at Rs 450/- per kg, garlic at Rs 180-200/-, onion at Rs 70/- per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs 50/- per kg.

Green chili is being sold at Rs 120/- per kg, whereas one-kg lemon was being available at Rs 120/- per kg in the retail market, the survey said. A one-kg cucumber is being sold at Rs 70/- per kg, it added. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 40-50/- per kg against the price of Rs 60/- per kg in the previous week, the survey said. It added, prices of onion remained stable in the local market, as being sold Rs 50/- per kg, lemon at Rs 120/-, green chili at Rs 150/- per kg, cucumber at Rs 50/- per kg.

According to the survey, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs 80/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs 100/- per kg, kado at Rs 80/- per kg, tori at Rs 80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs 80-100/-, cabbage at Rs 80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg, new seasonal red-potato at Rs 80-90/- and other potatoes available within range of Rs 50-60/- per kg, capsicum at Rs 120/- per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs80-90/- per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs 180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs 200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs 140/- per kg while small size at Rs 120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs 260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs 160/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs 160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs 220/- per kg.

