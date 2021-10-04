ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
TTP issue: PPP for formation of a 'truth and reconciliation commission'

Recorder Report 04 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Rehman Malik said on Sunday that Pakistan's political situation would change after the release of 'Pandora Papers' which is more dangerous than Panama Papers. Former Interior Minister maintained that the Pandora's Paper includes many important people. Rehman Malik said that the government should take Parliament into confidence before initiating talks with TTP. He added that the TTP is not sincere with Pakistan and has always taken advantage of dialogue.

He said that everyone knows that the US had neither asked before attacking from Pakistan into Afghanistan nor before leaving. He said that the US is a super power but it cannot blame Pakistan for its failure in Afghanistan.

He also claimed that Ikramullah who had killed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed is with the TTP and the Interior Minister of Afghanistan should be asked to hand him over to Pakistan. He said that Ikramullah was second suicide attacker who had survived.

He said that the parents of martyred children of Army Public School are still waiting for justice and added that TTP thousands of Hazaras killed in Quetta, Karachi, had killed people across the country from Gilgit to Quetta and Karachi.

Rehman Malik further stated that thousands of innocent Pakistanis were killed in mosques, churches, and schools as well as in the markets. Malik said that a Truth and Reconciliation Commission should be formed on the issue of TTP and those who had attacked forces and innocent people are not forgivable. There is no good or bad Taliban, a terrorist is a terrorist, he said adding that a national criminal like a terrorist can never be on the right path.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

