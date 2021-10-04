Measles rubella catch-up campaign in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The measles rubella catch-up campaign will be started in the district from November 15 to 27, during which 3.3 million children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against measles rubella.

This was informed during the review meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad. The representatives of UNICEF, WHO and district managers were present.

District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed informed that in this campaign all children from 9 months to 15 years of age will be vaccinated against measles and rubella. The rubella vaccine is being introduced for the first time and after this campaign it will become part of the EPI routine vaccine and then vaccinations against 12 diseases will be given to children. He said that just as measles and polio are dangerous, the rubella virus is also serious. Earlier it was not vaccinated but now its vaccine has been added.

He further informed that 2500 vaccinators would be the part of campaign and children would be vaccinated at fix center, hospital, dispensaries too. Deputy, Commissioner asked the health authorities to make a very important campaign successful and all out resources should utilize. He said that district administration would also provided administrative support in this regard.-PR

