PSP chief demands Sindh govt announce PFC Award

Recorder Report 04 Oct 2021

Karachi: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that 'indifferent' rulers in order to achieve their vested political gains do not launch Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award after getting the NFC award which is a sheer violation of the 18th constitutional amendment.

Addressing a meeting of PSP workers of District Central at Pakistan House, he said the six-point plan offered by the PSP addresses up to 95% of Pakistan's problems. He said the Chief Minister has become empowered from the powers vested in the 18th constitutional Amendment, but the people at the city, district, town and UC levels are deprived of their due powers and resources.

Kamal further said that today people are worried about growing inflation. He said wheat flour prices are skyrocketing and the commodity is now out of reach of the poor. He said children are dying from dog bites, but vaccines are not available in hospitals. Corruption has become hallmark of every government department, he said adding 70% of diseases are waterborne.

"People of all sub-nationalities are united today under the banner of PSP because we are the custodians of peace and love and today we have workers all over the world," the PSP chairman said.

