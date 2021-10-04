DC reviews process of auction for different vegetables, fruits

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited the fruit and vegetable market Sadar Jhang road and reviewed the process of auction for different vegetables and fruit. AC Sadar Umar Maqbool, EADA M. Usman and Officers of Market Committee were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and checks the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale.

He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated. He interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items therefore the regular visit of vegetables markets are being conducted in the morning as well afternoon.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auctions and asked Price Control Magistrates to implement the rates. He asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for the supply in case of shortage of any item.-PR

