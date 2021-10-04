ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kabir underscores need for formulating 'strategic economic foreign policy'

LAHORE: Geo political changes and formation of new trade & economic alliances around the world have underlined...
Hassan Abbas 04 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Geopolitical changes and formation of new trade & economic alliances around the world have underlined the need for " strategic economic foreign policy" of Pakistan.

Newly-elected President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Noman Kabir said this while talking to Business Recorder after assuming charge as president LCCI. While stressing on the need of strengthening regional trade especially with China, Afghanistan, Russia and Iran said that emerging alliance of Pakistan-Russia-China-Iran can change the fortune of this region where half of world's population lives.

He called for strengthening pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He was of the view that CPEC is expected to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation in regional states. When the corridor is constructed, it will serve as a primary gateway for trade between China and the Middle East and Africa. He also said that CPEC has important impacts on the regional state's trade and energy security. It will create economic security for Pakistan.

Noman said that various projects are well under CPEC. Pakistan would have enough electricity with the completion of these projects adding that our road and railway network will also be upgraded that will help country to become part of any trade block.

LCCI president Noman Kabir while commenting on the changing situation in Afghanistan especially after taking over by Taliban said that Pakistan can benefit from this situation by enhancing its exports to 2 billion dollars. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan's export to Afghanistan was already at 2 billion dollars before the fall of Kabul.

Noman said that there is a huge potential for Pakistani companies for investment in food and construction sector. "Iran is unable to trade with other countries due to American sanctions. But in the case of Afghanistan, it is not deterred by any restrictions," he said. He said Iranian goods have flooded the Afghan market due to this reason.

Mian Noman Kabir said that he will try to bridge the gap between business community and Federal Board of Revenue for increasing the revenue generation adding that business community wants to supplement government endeavors aimed at economic revival of the country and is also ready to give positive doable suggestion to the Federal Board of Revenue for expansion of tax net. He suggested that FBR should use data of National Database and Registration Authority for broadening of tax net. He said that LCCI is ready to share its data with FBR for increasing the revenue generation and tax payers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC LCCI Mian Noman Kabir 'strategic economic foreign policy' Geopolitical new trade & economic alliances

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kabir underscores need for formulating 'strategic economic foreign policy'

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Read more stories