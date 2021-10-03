ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Punjab minister and TEVTA chief discuss training programmes

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that an effective strategy has been formulated to provide employment and economic opportunities to the skilled youth in Punjab.

He expressed these views during a meeting with TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique here on Saturday. Punjab Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid and the TEVTA CEO were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, strategy for promoting quality technical education and providing economic opportunities to youth were discussed. The TEVTA Chairman briefed about the ongoing training programmes in TEVTA institutions.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that Skills Punjab Portal has been set for on-job technical training. “More than 61,000 people have been trained under the Skilled Youth Programme. The capacity of TEVTA institutions has been increased from 90,000 per annum to 230,000 per annum,” he added.

He said that modern training system of competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) has been introduced in the technical institutes organized by TEVTA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

