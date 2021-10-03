ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Proposed ban on export of onion, tomato opposed

Rizwan Bhatti 03 Oct 2021

KARACHI: All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has opposed the proposed ban on export of tomato and onion.

They said it seems that the ministry of commerce officials have been misinformed in this regard.

In a letter sent by PFVA to Advisor to Prime Minister on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, the PFVA said despite being an important stakeholder it was not involved in the initial stage to get its input on the matter. PFVA is kept away from the “consultative process” on such an important decision-making process by the federal government. The input from PFVA can always assist in making realistic decisions on such national issues and the growers, as well as, exporters can be kept motivated and in high esteem for attainment of exports target of the country, the letter said.

PFVA mentioned that quality and other specifications of Pakistani tomato do not conform to the demand of the international market and Pakistan just manages to produce tomatoes to take care of its domestic consumption and sometimes the country had imported the same to meet the local demands.

It urged the government to obtain the export and import data of tomato from the customs prior to mulling a ban of export of tomato. The association mentioned that due to insufficient production of tomato, the value-added units for manufacturing tomato paste cannot achieve the target of exporting value-added product.

It said last year there was sharp escalation in onion prices due to imbalance in demand and supply and shortage in the domestic market.

The growers of Sindh started harvesting of premature onion to take advantage of high price and onion exported during this time being poor quality created a “bad impression” in the international markets. However, the PFVA took a timely initiative and suspended export of onion for 15 days. This decision helped to reduce the price in the domestic market and improve quality.

“This year the gap of harvesting onion in Sindh and Balochistan is quite narrow and we have a strong healthy bumper crop and thus the supply is expected to far exceed demand leading to stabilization in price of onion in the local market and ensuring good quality be available for export,” the association mentioned.

The harvesting of onion is the province of Sindh has already started a couple of days back, while full swing of onion production is expected in the next 15 days.

The representative body has strongly anticipated that in view of the current situations the likely ban on export of onion would be reconsidered in the larger interest of the country, as well as, growers.

PFVA said that a ban on exporting tomato and onion would create an alarming situation for the growers, as well as, for the country. The growers may be unable to get reasonable prices for their crops and will not grow onions next year or may switch over to some other crops, which would lead to shortage of onions in future. In case of a shortage of onion, the country will be compelled to import onion by spending valuable foreign exchange to cater the needs of local consumers, it mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood domestic market PFVA tomato and onion growers of Sindh

Comments

Comments are closed.

Proposed ban on export of onion, tomato opposed

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

Terror attack: 4 FC soldiers, Levies SI martyred in NW: ISPR

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Opposition parties flay govt’s ‘talks with TTP’ decision

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap: officials

Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt itself

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan

Read more stories