NEW YORK: The US Agriculture Department (USDA) set the prevailing world market price for upland cotton at 83.92 cents per lb, effective from 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, Oct. 1 through midnight Eastern Time, Thursday, Oct. 7.

The price is adjusted to US quality and location for Strict Low Middling, 1-1/16 inch upland cotton. The next announcement will be on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4 pm Eastern Time.