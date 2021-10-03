ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Pakistan

Govt going to extend ‘NRO’ to banned TTP: Sanaullah

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Taking strong exception to the government talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Saturday said the government is going to give NRO to the banned TTP.

“He (PM) is ready to shake hands with Maulvi Faqeer Muhammad, not the Opposition; the PM is not willing to consult the opposition leader but engaged in talks with the banned TTP,” Rana said while talking to media here on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah urged the people to support the opposition to send the ‘puppet’ government packing. He raised serious reservations over the talks with the TTP and said, “What would be felt by the heirs of martyrs, why he was not considering the sacrifices made by the armed forces?”

Expressing concern over state of the country’s economy, the PML-N leader said that the economy is in worst condition while the US dollar has risen to Rs172 and there are talks of sanctioning Pakistan along with Afghanistan, but the government is busy in moving cases against the opposition parties. “We faced all the cases courageously and foil their designs,” he said.

Answering a question, he said that the PDM is holding public meeting in Faisalabad on October 16 and D.G. Khan on October 31 to expose the anti-people policies of the government which has exposed both on internal and external fronts. He added that different options are under consideration for a decisive movement against the government.

To another query, he claimed that the government has record of the judges appointed to cases against the Opposition and subsequently they try to blackmail them through videos. Before his death, Judge Irshad Malik had revealed how he was blackmailed. He said. “Even they blackmailed the NAB chairman. Now they believe there’s no one better than him,” he added.

Moreover, before departure of Hamza Shehbaz to Multan, the PML-N leaders, including Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari, Malik Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar, told media that South Punjab is the fort of the PML-N and would remain so. Leghari said that the people of South Punjab would prove their loyalties with the PML-N and its leadership and would prove it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

