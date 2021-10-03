ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Russian billionaire Tinkov agrees to pay $500m over US tax charges

Reuters 03 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Billionaire Oleg Tinkov, whose online bank is Russia’s second biggest credit card issuer, pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false US tax return and agreed to pay $507 million in taxes, interest and penalties, the US Department of Justice said.

He had been accused of concealing $1 billion in assets and income when renouncing his US citizenship in 2013.

Tinkov, whose businesses including Tinkoff Bank are held by his investment company TCS Group, was arrested in London in February 2020 in connection with the indictment, and released on bail as he was fighting acute leukaemia.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Russia’s RBC media outlet, citing his representative, said Tinkov will not reduce his stake in TCS Group to pay off the fine. The businessman and his bank have not responded to requests for comments.

