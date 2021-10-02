ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
'Shaheen' swirls over Northeast Arabian Sea

Recorder Report 02 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The deep depression has grown into cyclonic storm "Shaheen", swirling over Northeast Arabian Sea about 280 kilometers off Karachi, the Met Office said on Friday.

The "Shaheen" is barreling west-southwest to Makran and Oman coasts. It is away by some 230 kilometers off Ormara coast and 470 kilometers off southeast of Gwadar shorelines.

Cyclonic Storm "Shaheen" is tearing over the Northeast Arabian Sea at the speed of 65 kilometers to 85 kilometers an hour, turning the seas rougher around its center at present. It is expected to unleash widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till Sunday night, Oct 3.

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Scattered rain-wind-thunderstorms may also fall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, Thaparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed. Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur Districts till today.

Sea is likely to remain very rough with a high tidal surge at times till Sunday, Oct 3, as the Met advised the fishermen to stay on the coast. Heavy rains may produce floods in Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani. Windstorm may cause damage to the vulnerable structures, according to Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre of the Met Office Karachi.

