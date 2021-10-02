ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Joint working group to discuss 4 CPEC projects

Naveed Butt 02 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Newly-constituted Joint Working Groups on Science and Technology and Information Technology Cooperation will discuss four development projects, which were made part of the CPEC in the 10th JCC meeting.

Federal Minister Asad Umar directed that action plans for those projects be finalised within 30 days and submitted at the earliest.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar presided over the review meeting of the newly-constituted Working Groups on Science and Technology and Information Technology Cooperation at the 10th JCC, here in Islamabad on Friday.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for IT Aminul Haq, Minister for IT KP Atif Khan, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Executive Director CPEC, and representatives from ministries attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the following four projects: Establishment of the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Science; Acquisition of Oceanographic Research Vessel; Establishment of the Institute of Smart Semiconductor and Establishment of Silicon Solar Cells; and PV Panel Fabrication Facility of 500 MW/annum, which were made part of CPEC in the 10th JCC meeting, were reviewed and discussed in detail.

Asad Umar directed the IT Ministry to submit concept notes on the above sectors to the Ministry of Planning within a period of 30 days, so that the fast-moving and strategic initiatives could be discussed in the upcoming JWG.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

