Business & Finance

FCCI to re-invigorate mandated responsibilities

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will re-invigorate its mandated responsibilities to...
02 Oct 2021

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will re-invigorate its mandated responsibilities to resolve the problems confronted by business community in addition to contributing its CSR role to transform Faisalabad into a globally acknowledged and scientifically developed urban metropolis of the south Asia, said Atif Munir Sheikh newly elected president if the FCCI.

In his maiden speech during the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the FCCI, he paid best tribute to his predecessor and mentors who reposed full confidence and nominated him to lead this prestigious organization, particularly during a most critical economic situation.

He said that the reputation enjoyed by FCCI was the legacy of its previous 24 Presidents who contributed their proactive role in organizing, promoting and making it a most vibrant trade body of Faisalabad.

He said that he will prove through his performance that his group has capability and confidence of the business community to serve them and his group will maintain its supremacy in the next year election with a thumping majority. He said that Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed has initiated a vigorous lobbying campaign with government and policy makers to give due weight age to their proposals.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FCCI business community Atif Munir Sheikh Annual General Body Meeting

