FBR to hold meeting of field formations

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will hold a meeting of all the field formations on new uniform valuation of immoveable properties in the country on Monday.

According to a circular issued to all the field formations, the Board would hold an online meeting of the focal persons from all the field formations to get feedback on revised rates of immoveable properties in their respective jurisdictions.

The Board had initiated the project back in 2015-16 to assess the taxable value of immoveable properties besides the DC rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021