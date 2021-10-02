ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Nutshell Group establishes Strategic Engagements Division

02 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Maj-Gen Shahzad Naeem Khan (retd) has joined Nutshell Group as Chief Public Affairs Officer, whereas Brigadier Riaz Ahmed (Retd) has joined as Group Executive Director.

Maj Gen Shahzad Naeem Khan (retd) has had an illustrious 40-year career in the Pakistan Army; he remained on various important positions, notably Division Commander and General Officer Commanding at Karachi, Brigade Commander at Multan, and Director General at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

He is a graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, and National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad. He also has overseas experience, including a stint in a UN Peace Mission in Africa and as Defence Attaché in Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka.

Brigadier Riaz Ahmed (retd) brings more than 30 years of professional experience in strategic and operational planning, policy formulation, security operations, management of large organizations, building and leading high-performance teams, administration, and human resource management.

He served as Commander Station HQ Karachi, President Cantonment Board Clifton / DHA, and Director Combat Evaluation and Doctrine Formulation at General Headquarters (GHQ). Brigadier Riaz Ahmed (R) is currently a PhD scholar of Public Administration at the University of Karachi.

He holds an M Phil from NDU Islamabad, a Masters in Management & Defence Studies from Canberra University, Australia, and another Masters in Political Science from Peshawar University. He is also a graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, and Australian Command & Staff College, Western Creek, Canberra.

Expressing his views on these appointments, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group, said "I am elated that Maj Gen Shahzad Naeem Khan (retd) and Brigadier Riaz Ahmed (R) have become part of the Nutshell Group. I am confident that the rich and diverse experience they bring with them will contribute significantly in the growth and advancement of the organization and its future endeavors."

Nutshell Group comprises Nutshell Conferences, Nutshell Communications (Private) Limited and Nutshell Solutions (Private) Limited. The group has been in the business of convening, attracting, harnessing, and sharing excellence for the last 18 years.-PR

