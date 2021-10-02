ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
PPP opposes govt's move to reappoint NAB chairman

Naveed Butt 02 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has strongly opposed the proposal of re-appointment of Justice Javed Iqbal as chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Addressing a joint news conference, on Friday, with PPP-P Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari asked the PTI government, "Is there no other qualified person in Pakistan who could become the chairman NAB that the government wants to re-appoint Justice Javed Iqbal again on this post?"

"The PTI government should immediately withdraw the increase in the prices of petroleum products."

"If the ordinance regarding electronic voting machines would be brought than it will be rejected by us in the Senate. If the government wants to reinstate the fired government employees then new legislation could be enacted in this regard," he said.

He said, "dialogue would not take place with this government until it improves its attitude towards us."

Bukhari said the chairman NAB's term would be expired on October 8, and new appointment should be made under the Constitution of Pakistan. He said the PPP had rejected electronic voting machines because the internet was being tampered with every day in Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) system had also been attacked by hackers.

He said prices of per litre petrol had been increased by Rs8 to Rs9 in a month and Kerosene oil had also been made expensive, which was commonly used by the people. He said increase in petrol prices would make everything more expensive.

While talking to media, Shazia Marri said the PPP had rejected the recent price hike of petroleum products and the government should withdraw that anti-people decision immediately so that the people would be given relief. She said PPP was standing with the sacked employees who were fired from various federal government departments and those dismissed employees should not be fired until the decision of review appeal comes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

