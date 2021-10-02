ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naya Nazimabad Hospital receives Rs1bn from HBL

02 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The parent company of Naya Nazimabad, Javedan Corporation Limited (JCL), has received a sanction of PKR 1 billion from Habib Bank Limited (HBL) under SBP's Islamic Refinance Facility at zero percent (0%) mark-up for construction of Naya Nazimabad Hospital.

Nay Nazimabad had initially planned to construct this hospital in 2025 but SBP's Islamic Refinance Facility and HBL's contribution to participate in this project initiative by passing on this facility at zero percent (0%) enabled and encouraged Naya Nazimabad to advance construction of the Hospital by 4 years.

Naya Nazimabad Hospital, a tertiary, not-for-profit but self-sustainable institution, will be developed in two phases. The first phase will consist of 250 beds across 4 floors and is targeted to be inaugurated by April 2023.

First phase's architectural approval has been granted by Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Government of Sindh, while engineering approval is in process at a swift pace. The Company plans to perform ground-breaking for the Hospital as soon as all requisite approvals processes are complete.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HBL Naya Nazimabad Naya Nazimabad Hospital Javedan Corporation Limited

Comments

Comments are closed.

Naya Nazimabad Hospital receives Rs1bn from HBL

Govt-TTP talks taking place in Afghanistan: PM

Sept SPI decreases 0.10pc WoW

Hike in prices of POL products: Opposition MNAs stage protest

Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability: IMF

India says no decision on Air India sale

SNGPL, SSGCL consumers: Ogra fixes provisional RLNG prices for Sept

'Inflated' tax notices to Shehbaz, late Kulsoom: FBR given last opportunity to furnish proof

Rs2.983trn fiscal deficit financed through domestic debt

Tarin tells Senate: GDP growth rate to exceed 5pc

Agri growth target unlikely to be achieved

Read more stories