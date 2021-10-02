Zuberi brings criticality of employer-worker dialogue under spotlight

LAHORE: Central Chairman of the Workers Employers Bilateral Council of Pakistan (WEBCOP) of Pakistan Zaki Ahmed Khan Friday said that meetings of all the chapters of the organisation should be held on a regular basis.

He was addressing the revamping ceremony of WEBCOP organised by the Employers Federation of Pakistan. The ceremony was addressed by Asif Aziz Zuberi Co-chairman of the Economic Council of the Employers Federation of Pakistan and President of the Sindh Chapter of WEBCOP. The ceremony was also addressed by President Punjab Chapter Tahir Javed Malik, President KPK Chapter Muhammad Yunas and labour leaders Zahoor Awan, Chaudhry Yaqoob and Chaudhry Yasin.

Zaki said we should start preparing suggestions for the upcoming labour conference. He also said the government should nominate true representatives of workers and employers for the upcoming labour conference.

He said if the link between the labour and employers will be strong, the government role will be minimised. Speaking on the occasion, Asif Aziz Zuberi said the basic purpose of forming this platform is to resolve the problems of the employers and workers through dialogue.

He said that businessmen and industrialists of Sialkot are the role model for the whole country as they can solve their issues with the government and workers through dialogue. The EFP is committed to promoting an industrial environment that is peaceful, remunerative and sustainable for workers and employers so that Pakistani enterprises can be a paragon of excellence in industrial relations.

The EFP is active in ensuring Compliance Plus of all International Standards, ILO Conventions, Occupational Safety and Health, effective training programs, skill capital audits, human resources consultation, audits and advisory services. The EFP is spearheading the process of providing legal support, advice, and assistance to member enterprises in matters related to the judiciary.

Punjab Chapter President Tahir Javed Malik said the basic purpose of this organisation is that issues of labour should be resolved out-of-court. He said chambers of commerce, federations and labour organisations can also play an important role in strengthening ties between labour and employers. He called for focusing on giving training to employers. Javed said that this platform will be helpful in resolving the issues concerning social security.

