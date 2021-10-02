ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms as dollar slips

Reuters 02 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Gold inched higher on Friday as a weaker dollar and worries about rising inflation and risks to growth countered bets for looming interest rate hikes, keeping bullion on course for a small weekly gain.

Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,758.58 per ounce by 1424 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,759.00.

The dollar pulled back, making gold less expensive in other currencies, encouraging demand.

Gold was on track for its first weekly uptick since Sept. 3, rising about 0.6% so far, as a retreat in the dollar on Thursday helped it bounce about 2%.

Dips in the dollar and lower bond yields are keeping gold supported, while investors reposition for the fourth quarter, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Helping gold's appeal, European and Asian stocks fell on worries about inflation and possible slowdown in growth. "Anyone trying to convince market participants that inflation is not here, that's a fool's game," and with soaring energy prices due to a crunch in China and Europe likely to hit growth and earnings, that will leave us with a volatile October and, in turn, support gold, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Prospects that the US Fed may still wind down economic support this year also continued to pressure gold, some analysts said, since reduced stimulus and higher interest rates tend to push government bond yields up, raising gold's opportunity cost.

Silver added 1% to $22.42 per ounce.

Platinum rose 1% to $972.64 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.27 % to $1,904.60, with both en route to weekly dips.

Apart from the semiconductor tightness hurting the automobile industry, amid low liquidity, palladium's declines are also driven by general weakness "across the industrial metals coming out of China," Hansen added.

Gold Dollar Gold inched higher Gold NY Dollar slips

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gold firms as dollar slips

Govt-TTP talks taking place in Afghanistan: PM

Sept SPI decreases 0.10pc WoW

Hike in prices of POL products: Opposition MNAs stage protest

Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability: IMF

India says no decision on Air India sale

SNGPL, SSGCL consumers: Ogra fixes provisional RLNG prices for Sept

'Inflated' tax notices to Shehbaz, late Kulsoom: FBR given last opportunity to furnish proof

Rs2.983trn fiscal deficit financed through domestic debt

Tarin tells Senate: GDP growth rate to exceed 5pc

Agri growth target unlikely to be achieved

Read more stories