ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Stocks wobble at end of choppy week

AFP 02 Oct 2021

LONDON: Global stock markets seesawed on Friday at the end of a tumultuous week marked by concerns about soaring inflation and a possible US debt default.

US indices were all higher after an uneven start.

But European markets had a choppy day, with London's FTSE 100 and Frankfurt's DAX both ending the day in the red, while the Paris CAC 40 finished just about steady.

That followed heavy losses earlier in Asia.

"The markets are likely to remain volatile as Q4 (fourth quarter) begins with October another historically choppy period after September's wild ride for the markets that saw the S&P 500 snap a seven-month winning streak," said analysts at Charles Schwab.

Analysts said US markets were initially cheered by news that pharmaceutical giant Merck would seek authorisation in the United States for an oral drug against Covid-19 that performed well in clinical trials.

But that good news was offset by inflation data. The US Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020 as the world's largest economy struggles with supply chain delays and shortages amid its bounceback from the pandemic's business closures.

"The news out of Washington hasn't been as encouraging," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

In Europe, too, investors were concerned about soaring inflation.

Eurozone consumer prices surged in September by 3.4 percent on an annualised basis - the fastest pace since 2008 - as energy costs rocketed.

Most global central banks insist that the current inflation spike is temporary, but investors remain fearful that tighter monetary policy could further damage any post-Covid recovery.

The inflation news "probably has not helped general sentiment", Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter told AFP.

"Having said that, the European Central Bank is singing from the same song sheet as the other major central banks in assuming that the elevated level of inflation is transitory."

