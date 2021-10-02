ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 02 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
October 01, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Sep-21      29-Sep-21      28-Sep-21      27-Sep-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.109817       0.109372       0.109436       0.109185
Euro                             0.821864       0.824454       0.825101       0.825125
Japanese yen                     0.006342       0.006337       0.006364       0.006366
U.K. pound                         0.9536       0.955402        0.96104       0.966338
U.S. dollar                      0.709788       0.707443       0.706543       0.705356
Algerian dinar                   0.005174       0.005168       0.005165       0.005159
Australian dollar                0.511473       0.513179       0.516483       0.513781
Botswana pula                    0.062609        0.06267       0.062777              -
Brazilian real                   0.130505       0.130604       0.130358       0.131911
Brunei dollar                    0.521481       0.521098       0.521858       0.521597
Canadian dollar                  0.555249       0.557211       0.558167              -
Chilean peso                     0.000883       0.000886       0.000888       0.000894
Colombian peso                   0.000185       0.000184       0.000184       0.000183
Czech koruna                     0.032386              -              -       0.032423
Danish krone                     0.110524       0.110874       0.110961       0.110964
Indian rupee                      0.00954       0.009577       0.009576              -
Israeli New Shekel                0.22025              -              -       0.220149
Korean won                       0.000599       0.000599       0.000601         0.0006
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.35302        2.34758        2.34576         2.3426
Malaysian ringgit                0.169481       0.169043       0.168908       0.168544
Mauritian rupee                  0.016596       0.016546        0.01653       0.016496
Mexican peso                     0.034519       0.034513       0.034795       0.035083
New Zealand dollar               0.487908        0.49139       0.494863       0.495372
Norwegian krone                  0.080853       0.081284       0.081677       0.081975
Omani rial                          1.846         1.8399              -              -
Peruvian sol                     0.171778       0.171501       0.171325       0.171161
Philippine peso                  0.013929       0.013886       0.013875       0.013989
Polish zloty                     0.178269       0.178664        0.17959              -
Qatari riyal                     0.194352       0.194105       0.193779              -
Russian ruble                    0.009768       0.009723       0.009744       0.009707
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.189277       0.188651       0.188411       0.188095
Singapore dollar                 0.521481       0.521098       0.521858       0.521597
South African rand               0.047066       0.046806       0.046816              -
Swedish krona                    0.080739       0.081018       0.080976       0.081375
Swiss franc                      0.757956       0.761961       0.761197       0.761477
Thai baht                         0.02094       0.020896       0.020983       0.021098
Trinidadian dollar               0.105207         0.1048       0.104527       0.104321
U.A.E. dirham                    0.193271       0.192633       0.192387       0.192064
Uruguayan peso                    0.01653       0.016497       0.016502       0.016522
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

