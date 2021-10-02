WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== October 01, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Sep-21 29-Sep-21 28-Sep-21 27-Sep-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109817 0.109372 0.109436 0.109185 Euro 0.821864 0.824454 0.825101 0.825125 Japanese yen 0.006342 0.006337 0.006364 0.006366 U.K. pound 0.9536 0.955402 0.96104 0.966338 U.S. dollar 0.709788 0.707443 0.706543 0.705356 Algerian dinar 0.005174 0.005168 0.005165 0.005159 Australian dollar 0.511473 0.513179 0.516483 0.513781 Botswana pula 0.062609 0.06267 0.062777 - Brazilian real 0.130505 0.130604 0.130358 0.131911 Brunei dollar 0.521481 0.521098 0.521858 0.521597 Canadian dollar 0.555249 0.557211 0.558167 - Chilean peso 0.000883 0.000886 0.000888 0.000894 Colombian peso 0.000185 0.000184 0.000184 0.000183 Czech koruna 0.032386 - - 0.032423 Danish krone 0.110524 0.110874 0.110961 0.110964 Indian rupee 0.00954 0.009577 0.009576 - Israeli New Shekel 0.22025 - - 0.220149 Korean won 0.000599 0.000599 0.000601 0.0006 Kuwaiti dinar 2.35302 2.34758 2.34576 2.3426 Malaysian ringgit 0.169481 0.169043 0.168908 0.168544 Mauritian rupee 0.016596 0.016546 0.01653 0.016496 Mexican peso 0.034519 0.034513 0.034795 0.035083 New Zealand dollar 0.487908 0.49139 0.494863 0.495372 Norwegian krone 0.080853 0.081284 0.081677 0.081975 Omani rial 1.846 1.8399 - - Peruvian sol 0.171778 0.171501 0.171325 0.171161 Philippine peso 0.013929 0.013886 0.013875 0.013989 Polish zloty 0.178269 0.178664 0.17959 - Qatari riyal 0.194352 0.194105 0.193779 - Russian ruble 0.009768 0.009723 0.009744 0.009707 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.189277 0.188651 0.188411 0.188095 Singapore dollar 0.521481 0.521098 0.521858 0.521597 South African rand 0.047066 0.046806 0.046816 - Swedish krona 0.080739 0.081018 0.080976 0.081375 Swiss franc 0.757956 0.761961 0.761197 0.761477 Thai baht 0.02094 0.020896 0.020983 0.021098 Trinidadian dollar 0.105207 0.1048 0.104527 0.104321 U.A.E. dirham 0.193271 0.192633 0.192387 0.192064 Uruguayan peso 0.01653 0.016497 0.016502 0.016522 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

