Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (October 1, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 172.81 168.89 GBP 232.53 227.23 EUR 200.04 195.85 JPY 1.5544 1.5190 SAR 46.12 44.98 AED 47.06 46.28 =====================================

