KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (October 1, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 170.43 170.23 170.06 169.69 169.31 168.93 168.56 EUR 197.33 197.17 197.08 196.84 196.53 196.20 195.89 GBP 229.29 229.03 228.79 228.35 227.83 227.29 226.77 ===========================================================================

