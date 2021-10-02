Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
02 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (October 1, 2021).
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 172.81 168.89
GBP 232.53 227.23
EUR 200.04 195.85
JPY 1.5544 1.5190
SAR 46.12 44.98
AED 47.06 46.28
