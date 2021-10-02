Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (October 1, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 172.81 168.89 GBP 232.53 227.23 EUR 200.04 195.85 JPY 1.5544 1.5190 SAR 46.12 44.98 AED 47.06 46.28 =================================

