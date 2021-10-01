ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan pavilion at Dubai world fair stays shut after Taliban takeover

Reuters Updated 01 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Hours after the world expo fair opened in Dubai on Friday, Afghanistan's pavilion remained closed to visitors in a sign of the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers.

Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month fair that was awarded to Dubai eight years ago and faced a year-long delay to the start due to the pandemic.

But the country's pavilion, which was organised by the previous Afghan government before it was driven from power by the Taliban last month, remained unfinished and closed to visitors on Friday.

A security guard at the building where the pavilion is located said they had not seen any one work there in weeks.

It was not immediately clear whether the pavilion, listed on signage around the 4.3 sq km (1.7 sq mile) purpose-built site, would open at a later date during the expo fair.

An Expo representative had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Dubai government and the United Arab Emirates foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters queries.

Dubai Expo 'new city' will exist for decades, says chief

Expo officials have previously stressed that the event is apolitical.

The Taliban government has so far failed to gain international recognition and its all-male government has faced Western criticism since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign forces.

During the Expo opening ceremony on Thursday, the tri-colour flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was displayed among flags of other participating nations.

The Taliban refer to their country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and use a different flag.

The UAE, a close ally of the United States, is hosting Afghanistan's former president Ashraf Ghani. The Gulf state was also one of only three countries to recognise the Taliban government when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with lavish opening ceremony

Despite its closure, crowds still gathered outside the pavilion on Friday - but in order to enter an outlet of the popular Saudi fast food chain Al Baik housed in the same building.

Dubai Expo Centre Dubai GDP EXPO 2020 Dubai Dubai Expo 2020

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan pavilion at Dubai world fair stays shut after Taliban takeover

Tarin moves to pacify public after petrol price hike

Relations with Denmark on upward trajectory: Qureshi

Pakistan's rupee breaks losing streak against US dollar

Rules approved by Cabinet: Social media companies could face Rs500m penalty for ‘unlawful’ content

Displaced Afghans in Kabul return home to the north

Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability: IMF

Dubai Expo 'new city' will exist for decades, says chief

KSE-100 ends marginally negative amid low volumes

Tokyo stocks close sharply lower on US debt worry

Iran condemns Bahrain over Israel opening embassy

Read more stories