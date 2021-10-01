Pakistan said to buy 550,000 tonnes wheat in tender

HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan is believed to have bought some 550,000 tonnes of wheat from optional origins in an international tender to purchase and import 640,00 tonnes which closed this week, European traders said on Friday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) was believed to have purchased all the wheat at $377.00 c&f after several trading houses agreed to match the lowest price offered in the tender earlier this week, traders said.

Pakistan gets offers in 640,000 tonne wheat tender

Traders said they believed trading house Solaris sold 275,000 tonnes, Swiss Singapore sold 110,000 tonnes, Aston 110,000 tonnes and CHS 55,000 tonnes.

Shipment in the tender was sought between January and February 2022.

The purchase means Pakistan has bought over a million tonnes of wheat in recent weeks to improve local supplies and cool prices.