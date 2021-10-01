ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Iran condemns Bahrain over Israel opening embassy

AFP Updated 01 Oct 2021

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday described Bahrain's hosting of Israel's foreign minister, who the previous day inaugurated the Jewish state's embassy in Manama, as "shameful".

Iran and Israel are sworn enemies and Bahrain is one of four Arab nations to have normalised ties with the Jewish state over the past year or so.

"The shameful welcoming by Bahraini leaders to... the regime occupying Jersualem" took place "against the will of the Bahraini nation," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced in a statement.

Israel foreign minister to make landmark Bahrain visit

The comments came after Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid on Thursday inaugurated his country's embassy in Bahrain, a year after the two countries normalised ties and in a first official visit by a foreign minister of the Jewish state to the Gulf kingdom.

Lapid met King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, in what Israeli media said was the first public meeting of a Gulf monarch with an Israeli official.

Khatibzadeh deplored "all initiatives seeking to stabilise the destructive presence of Israel in the region."

This rising presence "will lead to further escalation and insecurity", he added.

Alongside Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco have all normalised ties with Israel over the past year.

New Israel mission in Dubai eyes Gulf oil megadeal

The Gulf monarchy cut ties with Iran in 2016.

Iran meanwhile refuses to recognise Israel and consistently positions itself as a defender of the Palestinian cause.

