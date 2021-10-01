ANL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.7%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.44%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.3%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
TRG 160.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks log biggest weekly decline in six on inflation, supply-chain woes

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday, logging the sharpest...
Reuters 01 Oct 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday, logging the sharpest weekly decline in six weeks, after sentiment across the region was hit by concern over inflation and China's power crisis and its impact on global supply chains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended down 49.64 points, or 1.62%, at 3,019.18. For the week, the index dropped 3.39% on a weekly basis, the biggest fall since mid-August. It fell 0.49% in the previous week.

** Leading benchmark declines were tech heavyweights, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 1.21% and 2.91%, respectively, while platform company Naver fell 1.55%.

** "Worries about persisting supply-chain disruptions globally due to China's power crunch are seen dampening investor sentiment. That has added to concerns about upcoming corporate earnings," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 299.9 billion won ($252.56 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,188.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.40% lower than its previous close at 1,184.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.2 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 points to 109.24, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.04% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.633%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 2.259%.

South Korean shares KOSPI Certificate of Deposit

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea stocks log biggest weekly decline in six on inflation, supply-chain woes

Relations with Denmark on upward trajectory: Qureshi

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Growing circular debt harming financial viability of power sector: Nepra

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Read more stories