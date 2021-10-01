ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
ASL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.31%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.48%)
FFBL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FNEL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.02%)
GGL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.27%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.66%)
KAPCO 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
MDTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.07%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
PAEL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.43%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.74%)
TRG 160.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.57%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 98.31 (2.14%)
BR30 22,606 Increased By ▲ 573.78 (2.6%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 642.36 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,603 Increased By ▲ 234.87 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
A children's game with a deadly twist, Squid Game is set to be Netflix's biggest show ever

The horror series has shot to global popularity since premiering on Sept. 17.
Reuters Updated 01 Oct 2021

The hit Netflix series Squid Game from South Korea has gone viral across the world and online by morphing childhood games popular before the digital era such as "Red Light, Green Light" into deadly survival challenges.

The playground game where players stop and go at a tagger's command is one of six kids games with fatal consequences depicted in the gory thriller named after a South Korean variation of tag played in the 1970s and 80s using a board drawn in the dirt. In the "Red Light, Green Light" episode, the show's first, players are shot for failing to stand still at the red light call.

The Squid Game is the last one the 456 cash-strapped contestants on the show, ranging from a North Korean defector to a fund manager charged with embezzlement, must compete in for a prize of 45.6 billion won ($38.66 million).

South Korea's pop culture machine boosts Netflix's international growth

The horror series has shot to popularity since premiering on Sept. 17, becoming the first Korean drama to snatch the top spot on Netflix in the United States. It could become its most popular show yet globally, the company's Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said on Monday.

"We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," he said.

South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has established itself as a global entertainment hub with its vibrant pop-culture, including the seven-member boy band BTS and movies such as Oscar winners Parasite, a satire about class and society, and Minari, about a Korean immigrant family in the United States.

The fame of Squid Game has transferred to the so-called metaverse, or digital world where people move and communicate in virtual environments.

Thousands of global users have been playing "Red Light, Green Light" in several game rooms dubbed "Squid Game" on Roblox, a California-based maker of popular online video game platforms.

The rooms emulate several film sets and let users sign up for a "Red Light, Green Light" game.

On Twitter, the hashtags “SquidGame” and "RedLightGreenLight" were trending and reviews of the Roblox games have inundated YouTube and other social media.

BTS producer becomes South Korea’s best-paid employee

Venues outside the virtual world are also capitalising on the show's popularity.

A Facebook post showed a mall in Quezon City in the Philippines had installed a 3-metre copy of the doll that calls out the commands in the "Red Light, Green Light" episode, which invites people to play across a crosswalk outside and win prizes.

Following the success of the nine-part series, season two of Squid Game is in the works, and Netflix has said it plans to invest $500 million on original movies and TV shows this year in South Korea, one of Asia's fastest growing markets.

BTS sing their way through United Nations

south korea Netflix Squid Game

