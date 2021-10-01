ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Customs agents urge FBR to change their status

Recorder Report 01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to change their status from ‘Agent’ to consultant as per international practices.

In a letter sent to the chairman FBR, senior vice chairman APCAA said that the customs agents who worked as the revenue collectors for the government and the main stakeholders of the customs clearance system were playing a proactive role in securing a business environment for economic development.

He said that the concept of import and export was more systematic and orderly to avoid malpractices. Therefore, the role of customs consultants has become more relevant and imperative.

He said that the functions of the customs department had now been divided into different segments which included the collection of taxes, security, safety, and trade facilitation.

Similarly, the customs consultant or the customs consultancy is the service provided in the case of foreign trade deals and to the individuals who are working in the import and export sector. The customs consultants are the people who are responsible for the preparation of all the necessary documents and details for a certain transaction that are needed for customs clearance services.

He said that the customs consultants were just indirect authorized representatives who were well versed with all the procedures and rules of customs and handle the necessary processes and actions which needed to be taken before making a deal.

He said that the only easy way to get approval from the authorities was with the services of the customs consultants, maintaining proper details and documents related to the customs-related activities, and added that the customs consultants were responsible for drafting all the necessary documents. Therefore, verifying and getting permission from different individuals working under the government body is completely the responsibility of the customs consultant.

