Customs agents urge FBR to change their status

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to change their status from ‘Agent’ to consultant as per international practices.

In a letter sent to the chairman FBR, senior vice chairman APCAA said that the customs agents who worked as the revenue collectors for the government and the main stakeholders of the customs clearance system were playing a proactive role in securing a business environment for economic development.

He said that the concept of import and export was more systematic and orderly to avoid malpractices. Therefore, the role of customs consultants has become more relevant and imperative.

He said that the functions of the customs department had now been divided into different segments which included the collection of taxes, security, safety, and trade facilitation.

Similarly, the customs consultant or the customs consultancy is the service provided in the case of foreign trade deals and to the individuals who are working in the import and export sector. The customs consultants are the people who are responsible for the preparation of all the necessary documents and details for a certain transaction that are needed for customs clearance services.

He said that the customs consultants were just indirect authorized representatives who were well versed with all the procedures and rules of customs and handle the necessary processes and actions which needed to be taken before making a deal.

He said that the only easy way to get approval from the authorities was with the services of the customs consultants, maintaining proper details and documents related to the customs-related activities, and added that the customs consultants were responsible for drafting all the necessary documents. Therefore, verifying and getting permission from different individuals working under the government body is completely the responsibility of the customs consultant.

