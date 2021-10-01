ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

A man of substance and commitment

01 Oct 2021

EDITORIAL: Senior journalist, Pakistan People’s Party stalwart and former diplomat Wajid Shamsul Hasan died after a prolonged illness in London on Tuesday. His death has been widely mourned. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through his condolence message has in fact reflected on the existence of a deep-rooted long relationship between the late Wajid and the Bhutto family — Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal himself — by stating, among other things, that “Goodbye uncle Wajid. Immense source of strength and guidance for me left us today.” The fact that Wajid’s death constitutes a big loss not only for the journalist community or PPP but also for all democracy-loving people in the country cannot be over-emphasized. During his pretty long stay in London he is said to have played a key role in delineating the contours of ‘Charter of Democracy’ which was signed, among others, by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in 2006. One of the sons of Nawab Shamsul Hasan, who was a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Wajid had therefore learnt the ropes of politics at quite an early age as politics had always interested him or he had always been interested in politics during his studies and later as editor of an evening newspaper and weekly news magazine of a noted media group. Wajid was known for having deep insights into the dynamics of competing interest groups or individuals for power and leadership. His politics were generally considered to be left of centre. That was perhaps one of the major reasons behind his life-long association with PPP. His closeness with the Bhutto family could be gauged from the fact that Benazir Bhutto gave him the charge of the then National Press Trust (NPT), the state owner of a number of newspapers, during her first stint as prime minister. She picked him for the post of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK during her second term. He was again appointed to the same position following the party’s victory in the 2008 general elections after Benazir Bhutto’s assassination. In other words, the Bhuttos or the party always regarded him as a reliable and trusted adviser. It is widely believed that he was a powerful force in PPP’s internal politics until his death. His writings strongly displayed his feelings of regard and fondness for democracy and disdain for military rule. A widely-travelled Wajid was charming, sophisticated, suave and deferential insofar as his personality was concerned. He will always be remembered for his happy demeanor and his outspoken advocacy for democracy in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Benazir Bhutto Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Senior journalist

Comments

Comments are closed.

A man of substance and commitment

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

Income tax return filing deadline extended till 15th

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Steps taken to increase capacity of ‘IRIS’ system

LPG prices hit new peak

Wheat-urea import tenders approved by ECC

Read more stories