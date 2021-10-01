This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Indecision and delays parents of failure?” carried by the newspaper recently. The headline, in my view, constitutes a sardonic comment on the incumbent government’s approach to governance in an effective and meaningful manner. It is quite shocking to learn that during the past three years delays in procurement of RLNG, wheat and sugar have inflected on the national exchequer the losses worth over 2 billion dollars. Given the government is now in fourth year of its five-year tenure, it hasn’t made much progress. Is it still learning what governance is all about? Such a state of affairs cannot be allowed to persist for long. Does the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) think it will win the 2023 general elections on the basis of its lacklustre performance?

Ismat Beg (Islamabad)

