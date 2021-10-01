Gas load management plan likely to be approved next week

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to ratify the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE)’s decision regarding natural gas load management for the winter season next week, sources said.

The gas load management plan was on the agenda of the last Cabinet Committee meeting which met on Tuesday but it was dropped from the agenda and it was deferred till the next meeting, an official of the Petroleum Division on the condition of anonymity told Business Recorder.

The sources said that the cabinet deferred the discussion on the plan till approval of recommendations of the CCoE for winter incremental package for electricity consumers to offer electricity at discounted rates.

The federal government has introduced electricity tariff of Rs12.66/kWh country-wide on incremental consumption for four months of winter season starting from November 1, 2021, to be available to Time of Use (ToU) and non-ToU domestic and commercial consumers.

The gas load management plan for winter season has directions that there will be no planned curtailment for domestic sector in the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) systems, and that there will be no planned curtailment of gas supply to the export industry.

