Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (September 30, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2300
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2350
Indus 2400
Bajwa 2350
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2400
United 2450
Abdullah Textile 2400
Indus 2450
Bajwa 2400
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2550
Suriya Tex 2500
United 2400
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2500
Nadeem Textile 2450
Indus Dyeing 2550
Abdullah Textile 2400
Lucky Cotton 2400
22/1.
Bajwa 2550
United 2450
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2500
26/1.
AL-Karam 2650
Amin Text 2650
Shadman Cotton 2600
Diamond Int'l 2600
Lucky Cotton 2600
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2700
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2800
Al-Karam 2800
Jubilee Spinning 2750
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2800
Lucky Cotton 2750
Diamond Intl 2750
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2750
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3400
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3700
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3750
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2680
Amin 2650
Indus Dyeing 2740
Bajwa 2650
Nadeem Textile 2650
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3500
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4000
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2900
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3050
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4200
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4300
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1800
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1700
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1950
---------------------------------------
COTTON YARN RATE NOT AVALIABLE
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 191.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 225.00
75/36/0
Imported 176.00
Local 148.00
Rupali 144.00
75/36/Him
Imported 190.00
Local 158.00
Rupali 155.00
100/36/0
Imported 168.00
Local 143.00
Rupali 140.00
100/48/INT
Local 147.50
Rupali NA
Imported 175.00
150/48/0
Imported 157.00
Local 130.00
Rupali 127.00
150/48/Him
Imported 160.00
Local 134.00
Rupali 130.00
300/96/0
Imported 158.00
Local 130.00
Rupali 126.00
300/96/Him
Imported 160.00
Local 134.00
Rupali 130.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 167.00
Local 140.00
150/144/Him
Imported 170.00
Local 142.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 182.00
Local 158.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 200.00
Local 158.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported 180.00
75/72/SD
Imported 165.00
50/36/BR
Imported 170.00
Local 180.00
100/36/BR
Imported 160.00
150/48/BR
Imported 144.00
300/96/BR
Imported 142.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 170.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 173.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 179.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 184.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00
A. A. Cotton 195.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 184.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 206.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 219.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 235.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 208.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 280.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 217.00
Prima 217.00
Local (AVG Price) 208.00
30/S
Kcetex 222.00
Prima 222.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
40/S
Kcetex 253.00
Prima 250.00
Local (AVG Price) 240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 153.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 158.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 161.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 164.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 177.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 181.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 205.00
A. A. Cotton 210.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 215.00
IFL 207.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 227.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00
IFL (52 48) 231.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 236.00
Zainab (Combed) 238.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 248.00
Zainab (Combed) 250.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 240.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 265.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 262.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 276.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 284.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 299.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 250.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 260.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 270.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 224.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 222.00
I.C.I. Bright 225.00
Rupali 1.D 224.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 222.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 222.00
Ibrahim 1.D 224.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 225.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 226.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 27.09.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.