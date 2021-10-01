Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2300 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2350 Indus 2400 Bajwa 2350 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2400 United 2450 Abdullah Textile 2400 Indus 2450 Bajwa 2400 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2550 Suriya Tex 2500 United 2400 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2500 Nadeem Textile 2450 Indus Dyeing 2550 Abdullah Textile 2400 Lucky Cotton 2400 22/1. Bajwa 2550 United 2450 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2500 26/1. AL-Karam 2650 Amin Text 2650 Shadman Cotton 2600 Diamond Int'l 2600 Lucky Cotton 2600 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2700 30/1. Amin Tex. 2800 Al-Karam 2800 Jubilee Spinning 2750 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2800 Lucky Cotton 2750 Diamond Intl 2750 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2750 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3400 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3700 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3750 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2680 Amin 2650 Indus Dyeing 2740 Bajwa 2650 Nadeem Textile 2650 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3500 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4000 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2900 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3050 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4200 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4300 CHEES CONES 10/1. Kasim Tex 1800 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1700 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1950 --------------------------------------- COTTON YARN RATE NOT AVALIABLE --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 191.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 225.00 75/36/0 Imported 176.00 Local 148.00 Rupali 144.00 75/36/Him Imported 190.00 Local 158.00 Rupali 155.00 100/36/0 Imported 168.00 Local 143.00 Rupali 140.00 100/48/INT Local 147.50 Rupali NA Imported 175.00 150/48/0 Imported 157.00 Local 130.00 Rupali 127.00 150/48/Him Imported 160.00 Local 134.00 Rupali 130.00 300/96/0 Imported 158.00 Local 130.00 Rupali 126.00 300/96/Him Imported 160.00 Local 134.00 Rupali 130.00 150/144/Sim Imported 167.00 Local 140.00 150/144/Him Imported 170.00 Local 142.00 75/72/Sim Imported 182.00 Local 158.00 75/144/Sim Imported 200.00 Local 158.00 FDY 50/24/SD Imported 180.00 75/72/SD Imported 165.00 50/36/BR Imported 170.00 Local 180.00 100/36/BR Imported 160.00 150/48/BR Imported 144.00 300/96/BR Imported 142.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 170.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 173.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 179.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 184.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 184.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 206.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 219.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 235.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 208.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 280.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 217.00 Prima 217.00 Local (AVG Price) 208.00 30/S Kcetex 222.00 Prima 222.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 40/S Kcetex 253.00 Prima 250.00 Local (AVG Price) 240.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 153.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 158.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 161.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 164.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 177.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 181.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 210.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 205.00 A. A. Cotton 210.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 215.00 IFL 207.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 227.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00 IFL (52 48) 231.00 A. A. Cotton 220.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 236.00 Zainab (Combed) 238.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 248.00 Zainab (Combed) 250.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 240.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 265.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 262.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 276.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 284.00 45/1 PC Zainab 299.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 250.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 260.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 270.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 224.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 222.00 I.C.I. Bright 225.00 Rupali 1.D 224.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 222.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 222.00 Ibrahim 1.D 224.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 225.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 226.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 27.09.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

