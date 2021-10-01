Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 30.09.2021 VALUE 30.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1185% PA 0.6315% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0921% PA 0.6579% PA For 12 months -0.0115% PA 0.8635% PA For 2 Years -0.0115% PA 1.3635% PA For 3 Years -0.0115% PA 1.6135% PA For 4 years -0.0115% PA 1.8635% PA For 5 years -0.0115% PA 1.9885% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 30.09.2021 VALUE 30.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0933% PA 0.6568% PA For 12 Months 0.0996% PA 0.9746% PA For 2 Years 0.0996% PA 1.4746% PA For 3 Years 0.0996% PA 1.7246% PA For 4 years 0.0996% PA 1.9746% PA For 5 years 0.0996% PA 2.0996% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 30.09.2021 VALUE 30.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3069% PA 1.0569% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2833% PA 1.0333% PA For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 30.09.2021 VALUE 30.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1835% PA 0.5665% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2057% PA 0.5443% PA For 12 Months 0.1857% PA 0.6893% PA For 2 Years 0.1857% PA 1.1893% PA For 3 Years 0.1857% PA 1.4393% PA For 4 Years 0.1857% PA 1.6893% PA For 5 years 0.1857% PA 1.8143% PA ========================================================

