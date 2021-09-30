Danish FM due in Islamabad on two-day official visit: FO

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod will reach Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day official visit, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement

The Danish Foreign Affairs Minister is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The two Foreign Ministers will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Kofod will also interact with other dignitaries, FO statement said.

"Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan. Bilateral relations are growing as the two countries aim to diversify mutual cooperation to new avenues, including renewable energy and green technologies.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Kofod will positively contribute to cementing the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and international issues."