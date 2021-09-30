ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan

  • Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has refuses to recognise the Taliban-appointed cabinet in Kabul.
Reuters 30 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: Russia said it had heard of reports that Tajikistan and Afghanistan were sending troops to their common border and urged them to resolve any dispute in a mutually acceptable manner, RIA quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

It was not immediately clear to which reports he was referring.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has refused to recognise the Taliban-appointed cabinet in Kabul.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday for US-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing across the border from Afghanistan last month as the Taliban took power.

Security blocs led by Russia, China meet on Afghanistan

In the war's final moments, the US-backed Afghan Air Force personnel flew dozens of military aircraft across the Afghan border to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and were detained there.

Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Russian foreign ministry Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon

Comments

1000 characters

Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan

PM Imran vows acceleration in CPEC projects

Crossing into Pakistan: Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans

Deadline to file tax returns extended till October 15

Against USD: Fall of Pakistan's rupee continues

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

Over 2,000 health facilities shuttered in Afghanistan: Red Cross

Mehran Town fire: Arrest warrants of Korangi DC, others issued over 'criminal negligence'

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

Read more stories