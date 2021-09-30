ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian LNG spot price reaches record high of $34.47/mmbtu

  • "The global LNG price rally is largely driven by the European gas situation," says Ciaran Roe
Reuters 30 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot price rose to a record high on Thursday on the back of robust demand for the super-chilled fuel and low supply.

A combination of low stocks and strong demand for gas have pushed up prices in Europe, while a colder than expected winter in North Asia is fuelling the price surge.

Price agency S&P Global Platts said on Thursday that its Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM), which is widely used as a benchmark for spot LNG contracts, rose to $34.47 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

It broke the previous record of $32.50 per mmBtu reached in mid-January during the peak of winter, Platts data showed.

"The global LNG price rally is largely driven by the European gas situation," said Ciaran Roe, Platts' global director of LNG.

In Europe, gas storage levels remain suppressed against historical averages, constrained LNG imports and strong gas demand due to post-lockdown economic recovery, Roe said.

OPEC Sept oil output rises on Nigerian rebound, OPEC+ boost

Fuel shortages in China, which is creating higher demand from utilities, lower than average temperatures expected in China and South Korea and lower capacity utilisation of liquefaction plants globally due to ongoing supply issues, are also factors, he added.

Gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, rallied to new highs on Thursday on supply concerns, forecasts of cold weather and short-covering ahead of the official start to the winter gas season.

LNG SUPPLY LNG price global LNG price Asian liquefied natural gas

Comments

1000 characters

Asian LNG spot price reaches record high of $34.47/mmbtu

PM Imran vows acceleration in CPEC projects

Crossing into Pakistan: Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans

Deadline to file tax returns extended till October 15

Against USD: Fall of Pakistan's rupee continues

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

Over 2,000 health facilities shuttered in Afghanistan: Red Cross

Mehran Town fire: Arrest warrants of Korangi DC, others issued over 'criminal negligence'

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

Read more stories